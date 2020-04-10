Mauritius: COVID-19 - 23 Patients Recover and 41 New Cases Registered

press release

Twenty-three Covid-19 patients have recovered, as at date, and positive cases stand at 314 as compared to the 273 cases registered yesterday. Forty-one new cases have been recorded over the last 24 hours.

At the daily briefing of the National Communications Committee on Covid-19, the current situation was outlined, this evening, its spokesperson, Dr Zouberr Joomaye, at the New Treasury Building, in Port Louis.

Key highlights are:

· Three hundred and four persons have been authorised to go home after having completed 14 days under quarantine and following negative PCR (polymerase chain reaction) testing

· Four hundred and seventy-seven PCR tests have been carried out till 17.00 hours today

· As at date, 6 739 PCR tests have been conducted by the Victoria Hospital laboratory

· A patient whose conditions had worsened was transferred from the New Souillac Hospital to the ENT Hospital for intensive care

· Nine hundred and seventy-nine patients are still under quarantine

· Seven out of the 41 positive patients were detected from "fever clinics" where they went for treatment after showing symptoms of fever

· Plasmapheresis - a new serum plasma therapy has started since yesterday, 8 April 2020, for patients in intensive care. One patient who was critical was administered same and is presently stable.

The Minister of Tourism, Mr Georges Pierre Lesjongard, who also was present at the press briefing, expressed satisfaction that most citizens are respecting social distancing and are adhering to the conditions imposed since the reopening of supermarkets and shops on 02 April 2020.

As regards civilians' movements in the various supermarkets and shops, he highlighted that last week, about 300 000 persons purchased commodities since the reopening of some 130 supermarkets and 1 500 shops. The number has decreased considerably this week, he pointed out. The Minister cautioned the public not to fall prey to fake news and reassured the population that supermarkets and shops will remain open until the end of the curfew.

In the wake of this unprecedented situation, the Minister pointed out that some retailers are charging higher price of certain products. He warned that Government will not tolerate and will sanction such wrongful acts.

Concerning the sale of pesticides, fertilizers and other agricultural products, Mr Lesjongard informed that the Minister of Agro-Industry and Food Security is presently working on a plan to reopen those retail outlets at the earliest.

