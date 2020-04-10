Tanzania: Government Boosts Fishing Sector Through Special Grants

9 April 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Sylivester Domasa & Florence Mugarula

THE government has begun providing grants to smallholder fishing groups as it attempts to expand the contribution of the fishing sector on nationals and the country's industrial development.

The grants currently released to 34 fishing groups include 60 fishing engines in a shared arrangement, with the state footing 40 per cent of the total cost of each engine while cooperative societies pays for the remaining 60 per cent.

Abdallah Ulega, the Deputy Minister for Fisheries and Livestock Development, said the government support to the sector seeks to improve employment, nutrition and contribution of the sector to the nation's gross domestic product.

He was responding to Tutambile lawmaker, Masoud Salim's question in the National Assembly on part of the government's comprehensive strategy to boost the sector, which includes abolishing the value-added tax on out boat engine, twines and packaging.

"This by any means cuts down operation cost for fishing vessels," he said.

The East African common market external tariff published in 2007 provides a reduced tax arrangement to all engines and raw materials imported from the East African regional member states.

The deputy minister said in some occasion, the government tends to eliminate such taxation to allow the fishing sector in the region to grow.

Mr Ulega said the government will continue supporting fishermen to access modern fishing gears.

He said the strategy is to have in place a regular review of existing policies and programmes targeting to benefit fishers in cooperative unions.

"I urge the MP to consider advising fishermen in Tutambile to join unions so that they can benefit from the government grants," he said.

The deputy minister further called on the private sector to invest in various industries to locally manufacture quality fishing gears.

He said already there are two local fishnet factories in Dar es Salaam and Mwanza, which are both running at full capacity.

Other manufacturers are involved in the construction of fibre glass boats in Mwanza and the coastal zone.

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Health
Nigeria
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
What Happened to Africa's Great Green Wall?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.