Tanzania: Online Firm Operates in Spite of Global Pandemic Threat

THE WorldRemit has said cash pick up options continue to operate through commercial banks and financial service providers for which the online company have partnerships with in Tanzania.

The Country Director for WorldRemit, Cynthia Ponera, said in Dar es Salaam on Thursday that during coronavirus breakdown, the online firm is providing solution on how to collect cash in the event of a possible government restriction on movement.

"Tanzanians can receive money directly into a mobile wallet or a bank account from their sender. Airtime can also be sent directly to a phone which helps Tanzanians stay connected to their loved ones," she said.

Tanzania has classified financial services as essential services and has exempted them from lockdown measures.

In the event of the Covid-19 breakdown, banks and other financial service providers will therefore still be operating but under tight health and safety control measures.

In Tanzania, WorldRemit has partnered with mobile network operators M-PESA, Tigo Pesa, Airtel Money and Ezypesa mobile wallets to ensure a secure, fast and convenient service of transactions internationally.

Ms Ponera said Customers have the option of sending money to any bank account in Tanzania in both Tanzanian Shilling and USD, transfers happen within 24hrs.

The USD option gives customers the chance to minimize risk of currency fluctuations when sending money to their bank accounts in Tanzania.

The service aims to provide a first class digital experience for customers on both sides of the transaction.

If money is needed urgently, receiving money directly to mobile money or via a bank account is likely to be quicker and more reliable than waiting for cash pick up operations to open as the service is available 24/7 via the app.

When a mobile phone is connected to a telecom network one would be required to purchase credit to start using the Telecom network's airtime.

Direct airtime top-ups via WorldRemit are critical at this time when people are asked to work from home and stay indoors.

Internet data bundles, which support work, entertainment and keep local internet-based companies as well as SMEs in business are also available for purchase directly from the Telecom network.

She said cash pickup services throughout the global remittance industry are on a general downtrend at this moment due to social-distancing measures introduced by governments around the globe.

Governments all around the world recognize the importance of remittances and are doing their best to make sure customers can access money safely.

This means that if you go to banks and our other partners for cash pickup, the cash payout options may not be as readily available since our partners may operate alternative opening and closing times.