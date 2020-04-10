Zimbabwe: Masvingo Crops in Dire State

Erratic rains and high temperatures being experienced across Masvingo Province have resulted in crops wilting, with farmers in some areas facing a write-off.

The worst affected crops are maize, cotton, beans and some traditional grains that are now showing signs of wilting.

Masvingo provincial Agritex officer Mr Aaron Muchazivepi said the province was likely to lose most of its crops if the dry spell persisted.

"We are facing a dry spell which started a month ago and we are saying if we don't get meaningful rains in the next two weeks, we are going to write off some of our staple crops," he said.

Mr Muchazivepi said although the area planted crops in the province was slightly larger than that of last season at the same period, the average rainfall recorded this season was drastically lower.

"In terms of rainfall, we are below the average amount we recorded last season and our dam levels are very low and this has adversely affected our irrigation farming," he said.

"The rainfall has been characterised by poor distribution in terms of space and time and this affected the rate of planting, crop emergence and establishment."

Mr Muchazivepi blamed lack of preparedness by farmers due to a number of factors.

"Our farmers could not manage to prepare properly due to weak draught power and non-availability or breakdown of tractors, as well as diesel shortage and the increase in its price," he said. "This has adversely affected the area cropped."

Mr Muchazivepi said the erratic rainfall received in the province had not done much to improve grazing and water levels at most dams, thus the condition of livestock had not improved much.

"Water supplies are inadequate in all the seven districts, but there has been a slight improvement in terms of grazing, although its nutritional value isn't much," he said.