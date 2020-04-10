Tanzania: Zuchu Is the New Face On Diamond's Record Label Wcb

9 April 2020
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By The Citizen Reporter

Dar es Salaam — After weeks of teasing Diamond Platnumz' s record label Wasafi finally on Wednesday night unveiled their latest acquisition adding their already illustrious line-up.

News of the new recruit was first broken by Diamond on his Twitter page where he posted that they would be introducing a new artiste on WCB label.

Zuchu the new face at WCB is not a new name in the Bongo Flava scene who first came on the scene in 2015 at the Tecno Take on the Stage in Lagos where she challenged Nandy and the eventual winner Sapera

And within hours after her unveiling she has released a new single that serves as her debut song on the Label.

The song "Wana" is a Love song described as "Love at First sight". It was produced by top-notch producer, Lizer Classic who has produced a string of hits for Diamond.

Apart from her participation at the Tecno Take the Stage, Zuchu comes from a musical family of Hadija Kopa, Queen of Taarab who four years ago collaborated with Diamond in 'Nasema Nawe'.

Also Read

AliKiba new video with Hamisa Mobetto excites fans

Afro-jazz star Manu Dibango dies after contracting coronavirus

Country music legend Kenny Rogers dies at 81

The addition of Zuchu now brings the number of artistes at WCB to six who include, Rayvanny, Mboso, Lavalava, Queen Darleen and Diamond Platnumz himself.

Harmonize and Rich Mavoko who were one of the earliest signings have since left the lebel.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Health
Nigeria
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
What Happened to Africa's Great Green Wall?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.