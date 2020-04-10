Tanzania to Build Sh7 Billion Hospital for Handling Epidemics

9 April 2020
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Alawi Masare

Dar es Salaam — Tanzania government has said it's building a Sh7 billion health facility that will specifically handle patients from epidemic diseases including coronavirus.

The Ministry of Health, Community Development, Gender, Elderly and Children said in a statement that the hospital located at Kisoka, near Mloganzila Hospital in Dar es Salaam will have a capacity to admit up to 200 patients.

"This facility will have all modern health equipment required for handling epidemics such as coronavirus," said the ministry's permanent secretary Dr Zainab Chaula as he briefed the team of 14 permanent secretaries who are members of the national committee for fighting coronavirus (Covid-19).

The project is expected to be completed in six months but the first phase will see some buildings finished by April 30, 2020.

The hospital is being constructed by the Suma JKT - the economic wing of the national service army.

"Some 389 soldiers have been deployed on the site and we hope it will be done in six months from now," said the project manager Colonel Solomoni Shausi.

Also Read

The 1970 rainfall records were broken in 2019 says TMA

1985 polls and the Maalim Seif factor in Zanzibar elections

Delayed funds push project costs up, says CAG

Covid-19: Sh6bn worth of donations handed to Premier

The establishment of the hospital comes as Tanzania is taking measures to control the spread of coronavirus which is now a global disaster.

Tanzania has confirmed 25 cases with one death and five people having recovered. Other patients are receiving health care in special centres and some are in isolation centres for follow up.

Another facility which was designed special for dealing with Covid-19 in Kibaha is also said to be complete and can accommodate 40 patients.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Health
Nigeria
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
What Happened to Africa's Great Green Wall?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.