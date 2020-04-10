Zimbabwe: Chamisa Raises Alarm Over Lack of Public COVID-19 Tests During Lockdown

10 April 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Ndatenda Njanike

MDC Alliance leader Nelson Chamisa has raised alarm over the failure by President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government to carry out mass public tests for the deadly coronavirus during the current 21-day national lockdown period.

His comments came a day after the country recorded its third death from coronavirus in a 50 year-old man who died Wednesday at Wilkins Infectious Diseases Hospital in Harare.

A total of 11 coronavirus cases have been confirmed since March.

However, Chamisa said a disaster was looming in Zimbabwe due to the failure by the government to test citizens for COVID-19 and take necessary precautionary measures.

"A disaster is loading in Zimbabwe. Lives are at risk. We must invest on testing and tracking. A lockdown without testing, tracking and isolation is useless," he said.

"Rwanda has tested over 1 500 people in two days and South Africa 68 000 so far. Zimbabwe has 'tested' 392 only over the past month. Leadership a necessity!"

Meanwhile, Tendai Biti, Vice President to Chamisa also chipped in saying the COVID-19 pandemic had exposed that Mnangagwa's government lacked leadership skills and talent.

"COVID-19 has exposed the lack of leadership, lack of talent and lack of care on the part of men and women masquerading as government in the present day Zimbabwe," Biti said.

"The first thing that is so key is to conduct tests, so it's regrettable that to date only 400 tests have been conducted. Every other serious country has rolled out programmes of mass testing, countries like South Africa, Spain, China itself and the USA," he said.

Biti said there was also need to provide citizens with safety nets in the form of food and cash handouts during the 21-day national lockdown.

"We need to provide safety nets to people particularly in a situation such as the current lockdown where 95% of the people are in the informal sector. They are unemployed, so it is difficult to implement a lockdown when you don't have safety nets."

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Health
Nigeria
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
What Happened to Africa's Great Green Wall?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.