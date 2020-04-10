Sudan Prosecution to Investigate Detention of Activist

9 April 2020
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Khartoum — The Public Prosecution in Khartoum has started an investigation into the detention of Abdelmalik Mousa by militiamen of the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in Khartoum more than a month ago.

The human rights activist was detained by RSF officers in downtown Khartoum on March 3. The agents who detained him used physical and verbal violence. They claimed they belonged to the RSF Intelligence Department.

Two days later, lawyers filed a complaint to the Public Prosecutor. Mousa was held in a manner similar to "criminal kidnapping", they said in a press statement.

Mousa told the public prosecution after his release that he was severely beaten during his detention. They told him he would be released on the condition that he reports himself regularly to the RSF.

The Darfur Bar Association, which provides legal support to the activist, plans to submit a memorandum to the Sovereign Councils and the Council of Ministers concerning "these dangerous human rights violations".

In a press statement on Wednesday, the Darfur lawyers condemned the "actions of bodies not authorised by law to detain a person" and the "violation of human rights guaranteed in the Constitutional Charter".

