Somalia: Special Forces Carry Out Operation in Lower Shabelle Region

9 April 2020
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

The US-trained Danab forces have conducted an operation on the outskirts of Wanlaweyn town following deadly inter-clan clashes, residents and military sources said.

The troops managed to intervene in the tribal combat and removed several roadblocks manned by local militia fighters during the operation that came after dozens killed in battle.

Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo has called on both warring sides to cease the hostilities and end their differences through dialogue instead of gunpoint.

The SNA and AMISOM are currently waging anti-Shabaab operations in Lower Shabelle region in the latest attempt to flush out the militants from the remaining areas.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Shabelle

Most Popular
Health
Nigeria
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
What Happened to Africa's Great Green Wall?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.