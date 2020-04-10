Somalia: Special Forces Carry Out Operation in Lower Shabelle Region

The US-trained Danab forces have conducted an operation on the outskirts of Wanlaweyn town following deadly inter-clan clashes, residents and military sources said.

The troops managed to intervene in the tribal combat and removed several roadblocks manned by local militia fighters during the operation that came after dozens killed in battle.

Somali President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo has called on both warring sides to cease the hostilities and end their differences through dialogue instead of gunpoint.

The SNA and AMISOM are currently waging anti-Shabaab operations in Lower Shabelle region in the latest attempt to flush out the militants from the remaining areas.