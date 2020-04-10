Cameroon: Football - Some Leagues On the Field

A few sports federations are still operational even as the majority is observing a lockdown following the spread of the COVID-19.

Despite a worldwide shutdown of sport in the face of the health crisis four sports federations have decided to continue with their activities for diverse reasons. Burundi for instance is to continue playing league football despite the threat of the coronavirus pandemic. The decision was taken during a General Assembly of the Burundi Football Federation (FFB) on April 5, 2020 in Bujumbura. According to a statement by the federation, the General Assembly decided that the first and second division championships should continue to be played while observing the appropriate hygiene measures. There have been three confirmed cases of COVID-19 infections in Burundi. The season in Burundi has only three rounds left to play. The Belarusian Premier League or Vysheyshaya Liga continues despite coronavirus concerns. With just two weeks played in the current season, FC Minsk sits atop the league with six points. No restrictions have been imposed on matches and thousands of fans continue to gather at stadiums to watch matches. More than 150 cases have been confirmed and no deaths were reported in Belarus that has a population of 9.5 million. Tajikistan's domestic football season kicked off Saturday, April 4, 2020. The Super Cup game heralding the beginning of the football season took place behind closed doors. Tajikistan, a poor Central Asian state of nine million people, has yet to declare a single infection from Covid-19, which has reached over a million cases worldwide and caused more than 60,000 deaths. The Nicaragua football championship continues despite fears of the coronavirus. The Primera Liga de Nicaragua is enjoying a surge in popularity as one of the few national leagues where games are still ongoing on. Meanwhile, Bundesliga clubs returned to team training on Monday, April 6, 2020 with players split in small groups or pairs and kept at a safe distance amid strict measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus.