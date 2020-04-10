South Africa: Fear and Frustration Mounting As Eastern Cape Communities Await Food Parcels

9 April 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Estelle Ellis

People in poorer communities everywhere are getting increasingly desperate for food aid. In Nelson Mandela Bay, councillors and community leaders say they are worried about what will happen if scores of families fail to receive food relief promised by the South African Social Security Agency or the Department of Social Development. In a single township, close to 3,000 families have applied for food relief from the department - but, says a city councillor, there's just not the budget for that.

With province-wide unemployment at 39.5% and more and more people losing their income during the lockdown, communities are getting increasingly desperate over the lack of food supplies in the Eastern Cape. Many councillors are now saying that there simply will not be enough for all who need.

The province currently has the highest unemployment rate in the country.

In March 2020 President Cyril Ramaphosa declared the outbreak of coronavirus infections in the country to be a national disaster and declared a 21-day lockdown in an attempt to curb the spread of the disease. Only essential workers are allowed to work.

SASSA spokesperson Luzuko Qina said the outbreak of the coronavirus infections in the country is an extraordinary global crisis which...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Health
Nigeria
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
What Happened to Africa's Great Green Wall?

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.