Eritrea: Contribution By Nationals in Diaspora

Asmara — Eritrean nationals in the Diaspora extended financial contribution to contain the corona virus pandemic.

According to report from the Eritrean Embassy in the United Arab Emirates, Eritrean nationals residing in Abu Dhabi and Dubai contributed 131thousand and 100 Durham.

Accordingly, Mr. Fesehatsion Tesfamariam with his wife Ms. Rishan Girmai contributed 40 thousand Durham, Eritrean community in Dubai 25 thousand Durham, Eritrean community in Abu Dhabi 15 thousand Durham, Mr. Tekeste Gebremariam with his wife Ms. Tiblets Gebrehans 10 thousand Durham, Mr. Kahsai Haile 10 thousand Durham, Mr. Mengisteab Woldai 10 thousand Durham, staff members of the Eritrean Embassy in Abu Dhabi 4 thousand and 600 Durham, staff members of the Eritrean General Consul in Dubai 11 thousand and 500 Durham and Abu Dhabi branch of the National Union of Eritrean Women 5 thousand Durham.

In related news, Eritrean nationals residing in Bahrain contributed 1 thousand 305 Dinar, the National Union of Eritrean Women branch in Riyadh 19 thousand and 150 Riyals, executive committee of the Eritrean community in Qatar 21 thousand and 900 Riyals, staff members of the Eritrean Embassy in Qatar 5 thousand Riyals, Eritrean students in Russia 1 thousand and 150 Dollars, staff members of the Eritrean Embassy in China and other nationals in that country contributed 5 thousand US Dollars.

Likewise, Eritrean nationals residing in the Republic of South Sudan contributed 1 million Dollars. Accordingly, Mr. Araya Hizkiel, owner of 'Aquana' purified water bottling plant contributed 5 thousand Dollars, Mr. Alem Woldemariam, owner of 'Star' Hotel 5 thousand Dollars, Alfa General Trading and Construction 5 thousand Nakfa, and Associate Professor Alemseged Gebrekidan 3 thousand Dollars. The staff members of the Eritrean Embassy in Juba also contributed their one moth salary, 8, 759 Dollars and Mr. Tomas Araya, member of the YPFDJ in Juba contributed 200 Dollars.