Eritrea: More Contribution to Fight COVID-19

Asmara — In continuation to the contributions aimed to bolster the Government of Eritrea's effort to contain the spread of the corona virus pandemic, the association of bakery owners in the Central region, 'Selam' Bus and Minibus Owners' Association in the Southern region, as well as Keren based 'Tsinat' Association of water distribution tracks contributed 330 thousand Nakfa.

Speaking to Erina, Mr. Awelker Mohammad, chairman of the association of bakery owners in the Central region, said that the association contributed 200 thousand Nakfa in support to contain the spread of corona virus.

'Selam' Bus and Minibus Owners Association in the Southern region on his part contributed 100 thousand Nakfa.

'Tsinat' Association of water distribution tracks in Keren city on its part contributed 30 thousand Nakfa, in addition to its engagement in supplying potable water to residents of Keren.