Eritrea: Contribution to Fight Corona Virus Pandemic

Asmara — Eritrean nationals inside the country are continuing contribution to the effort being exerted by the people and Government of Eritrea to fight the spread of corona virus.

According to report from the Ministry of Health, the workers association of the Segen Construction Company contributed 1 million Nakfa, the National Security Agency 700 thousand Nakfa, Warsa Interprise plc 100 thousand Nakfa, Adi-Quala sub-zone administration 100 thousand Nakfa, Mr. Alem Meharena 100 thousand Nakfa, family of the late Tesfay Woldedawit 100 thousand Nakfa.

Likewise, fruits and vegetables farmers association in the Dige sub-zone contributed 50 thousand Nakfa, Aser Cultural Troupe 20 thousand Nakfa, Mr. Gebrenigus Zere 20 thousand Nakfa, a citizen that wants to stay anonymous 20 thousand Nakfa, Mr. Kibrom Kebede 10 thousand Nakfa, Mr. Simon Tinsu'e with his wife Ms. Nigisti Tesfay 10 thousand Nakfa, Mr. Teklehaimanot Yemane with his wife 5 thousand Nakfa, Mr. Alemseged Engida 50 US Dollars.

In related news, Mr. Gebreindrias Ahraha, Mr. Yosief Tewolde, Mr. Leul Berhe and Mr. Tesfay Hailemicael contributed sanitation materials.