Nigeria: Delta Records Death From Pandemic

Delta State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, last night announced that a patient suspected to have contracted COVID-19 in the state had died.

The governor's Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Olisa Ifeajika, said in a statement in Asaba, the state capital that the governor disclosed that the case, which was the second, after the first confirmed on Tuesday, was awaiting outcome of the test conducted on it when the patient passed away.

He stated that the deceased had underlying health issues and had visited Lagos in the past two weeks, adding that the patient, with severe symptoms, presented himself late to the hospital.

The governor said that the symptoms on the patient included difficulty in breathing, which prompted immediate and necessary attention to him by medical professionals.

"Shortly after the specimen was taken, he passed away. However, his test results came back positive today (Thursday). In order to mitigate against the spread of the virus, we are fast-tracking our contact-tracing to ensure that all those that came in contact with the deceased patient are properly isolated and tested immediately," he said.

Okowa restated the importance of everyone working "to protect citizens and residents of our state, families and friends of individuals that are exhibiting the primary symptoms of COVID-19, do not keep it from the authorities."