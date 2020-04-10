South Africa: Lockdown - 22 Gauteng Schools Vandalised, Robbed or Torched

9 April 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Ayanda Mthethwa

A rash of vandalism has seen Gauteng schools running the gauntlet of thugs during the Covid-19 lockdown.

A total of 22 schools in Gauteng have been attacked so far during the national Covid-19 lockdown, with four torched in Soshanguve, Pretoria, in what the education department has described as being "suspected premeditated arson".

Items such as computers, printers, heaters and school nutrition groceries were stolen. In another instance, 250 school chairs were stolen from a school in Vanderbijlpark.

Most of the crimes are concentrated in the Vaal region, which accounts for seven of the 22 schools that have been trashed.

"It must be noted that such incidents are normally experienced during school recess, as by nature schools are often soft targets," said the Gauteng Department of Education in a statement.

The National Association of School Governing Bodies (NASGB), said because of resource challenges, some schools have not implemented school safety committees, which leaves them susceptible to such crimes.

"We are battling with making sure that the safety committees countrywide are working and these are supposed to be the backbone of safety in our schools. Though we have been encouraging our township schools to raise funds to support these structures, poorer communities...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

