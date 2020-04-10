South Africa: COVID-19 - the Scramble to Come Back Home

analysis

Some observers are praising South Africa's programme of action as superior to that of the United Kingdom and United States. Little wonder then that many expats, those who have often and easily been critical of their home country, now want to come back.

In January it looked like 2020 could develop into an interesting year. The world was curiously looking at what was happening in China, and in Wuhan in particular. International newscasts alerted us to a deadly virus that was spreading so rapidly, the Chinese government took the unprecedented step to shut down entire cities and towns.

Initially, outside of China, there was a blasé attitude towards what the whole world now knows as the coronavirus pandemic. This was something happening in China, a huge country on the other side of the world. The comments on social media at the time were often flippant and derogatory towards China. Popular stories of the day put the origin of the deadly virus at a "wet" meat market in the city of Wuhan. The most popular story doing the rounds then was that some individual had eaten a half-cooked bat and somehow had managed to infect the entire city/region with the coronavirus....