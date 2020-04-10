South Africa: COVID-19 - the Scramble to Come Back Home

9 April 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Anonymous

Some observers are praising South Africa's programme of action as superior to that of the United Kingdom and United States. Little wonder then that many expats, those who have often and easily been critical of their home country, now want to come back.

In January it looked like 2020 could develop into an interesting year. The world was curiously looking at what was happening in China, and in Wuhan in particular. International newscasts alerted us to a deadly virus that was spreading so rapidly, the Chinese government took the unprecedented step to shut down entire cities and towns.

Initially, outside of China, there was a blasé attitude towards what the whole world now knows as the coronavirus pandemic. This was something happening in China, a huge country on the other side of the world. The comments on social media at the time were often flippant and derogatory towards China. Popular stories of the day put the origin of the deadly virus at a "wet" meat market in the city of Wuhan. The most popular story doing the rounds then was that some individual had eaten a half-cooked bat and somehow had managed to infect the entire city/region with the coronavirus....

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Health
Nigeria
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
What Happened to Africa's Great Green Wall?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.