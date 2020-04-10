South Africa: ANC Welcomes Decision to Extend National Lockdown

Photo: GCIS/Flickr
A resident of Mamelodi in South Africa during the COVID-19 lockdown.
10 April 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Alex Mitchley

The ANC has welcomed President Cyril Ramaphosa's decision to extend the lockdown as the country continues to fight the spread of Covid-19.

The lockdown, which started on 26 March, was supposed to end on 16 April. However, Ramaphosa on Thursday said it was imperative to extend the lockdown if the country is to be successful in slowing the spread of the pandemic.

"We did not take this decision to extend the lockdown lightly. As your President, I am mindful of the great and heavy burden this will impose on you. I am keenly aware of the impact this will have on our economy.

"But I know, as you do, that unless we take these difficult measures now, unless we hold to this course for a little longer, the coronavirus pandemic will engulf, and ultimately consume, our country," said Ramaphosa.

18 people have died in the country after been infected by Covid-19, while 1934 others have tested positive for the virus.

In a statement, ANC spokesperson Pule Mabe said the governing party fully concurred with the president that ending the lockdown too soon risks a resurgence of the infection rate.

The ANC also commended citizens for their discipline and compliance since the lockdown was announced.

"This has demanded a lot of sacrifices on the part of individual citizens, whose personal freedoms are severely curtailed, but have rallied behind government's drastic measures intended to defeat the invisible enemy," Mabe said.

"As a nation, we must do everything we can to prevent the possible loss of lives that will certainly occur if we do not act," Mabe said.

"We call on the rest of society to support government as it embarks on a roll-out of a community screening and testing programme across all provinces."

The ANC also welcomed the announcement that the executive would take a one-third cut in their salaries for the next three months which would be donated to the Solidarity Fund.

"We call on other executives in the private sector and state-owned entities including MP's, MPL's, Councillors to follow this courageous act."

ANC deputy secretary general, Jessie Duarte also reflected on the extension saying that the "complete and absolute saving of lives of people is a great task that we all must face."

"The extension of two more weeks of lockdown is a time for us to focus on our hopes and not our fears and work with each other to unite in this period of crisis," she added.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

More on This
COVID-19 - Top Parties Differ On South African Lockdown Extension
South Africa COVID-19 Lockdown Extended, Ministers' Salaries Cut
South Africa Records First COVID-19 Death as Lockdown Begins
South African President Announces 21-Day New Coronavirus Lockdown
Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Don't Miss
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
What Happened to Africa's Great Green Wall?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.