South Africa: WHO Is Blocking Emergency Relief for the Poorest Households?

9 April 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Mark Heywood

On Monday Maverick Citizen reported on an important letter sent to President Ramaphosa by an influential group of children's rights organisations, academics and international bodies, including UNICEF, calling for the Child Support Grant to be increased by R500 for the next six months.

An increase in the Child Support Grants (CSG), the letter's authors argued, was considered an essential intervention to mitigate child hunger and stimulate the economy during the Covid-19 emergency, and was backed by meticulous research and a careful costing by economists advising the Presidency. The proposal reportedly went through both the National Command Centre and Cabinet.

This afternoon, however, Maverick Citizen has learnt that the call for an increase to the CSG appears to have been delayed by the Minister of Finance. This is despite the fact that it had won the support of the Presidency which, insiders say, "championed it through Cabinet".

Maverick Citizen was also were informed that the proposal has gained support from the Department of Social Development (DSD) and from the economic cluster in government. Outside of government, the private business sector is also said to be in support, while there is also a high level of convergence between academics and NGOs across...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

