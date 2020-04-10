South Africa: Food Retailers Step Up to Protect Staff and Customers From COVID-19

9 April 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Chanel Retief

Since the start of the lockdown on 26 March 2020, retailers in food distribution have taken measures to ensure their stores and employees adhere to the conditions put in place by government.

It has officially been 14 days since President Cyril Ramaphosa imposed the 21-day lockdown as an attempt to mitigate the spread of the global pandemic, Covid-19. The lockdown enforced that all retail shops and shopping malls close immediately from 26 March 2020, except for those where essential goods are sold. Those working in food production and supply industries were exempt from the lockdown.

"Individuals will not be allowed to leave their homes, except under strictly controlled circumstances such as to seek medical care, buy food, medicine and other supplies or collect a social grant," Ramaphosa said.

This was on condition that the person in control of the said store, such as Woolworths or Pick n Pay, must put controls in place to ensure that customers keep a distance of at least 1m² from each other and that all directions in respect of hygienic conditions and the exposure of persons to Covid-19 are adhered to.

Woolworths told Daily Maverick that they are monitoring the "evolving Covid-19 situation", but have...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

