Liberia: Commerce Ministry Craves Citizens' Support

The Consumer Education and Protection Unit at the Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MOCI) is calling on the public to join the fight against unscrupulous practices in the Liberian business sector.

The Consumer Education and Protection Unit said tackling negative practices in the business sector, including arbitrary hike in prices, among others, may not easily be realized in the absence of collaboration from the public.

Usually in time of crisis like this, businesspeople take advantage of the situation to inflate prices to the detriment of consumers, thus bringing the question as to how the Ministry of Commerce, the price regulating arm of government, is monitoring activities of businesses in the country.

Liberia's Minister of Commerce and Industry, Prof. Wilson K. Tarpeh said while the Ministry continues to take actions, including fines, confiscation of goods and warnings, against those who are trying to take advantage of the country's current health situation to exploit consumers, it strongly believes that massive public involvement plays a key role in the process.

"As part of its awareness campaign, the Ministry's Consumer Education and Protection Unit urges consumers to always ask for receipts during transactions, check for production and expiration dates and report strange movement of goods in isolated locations, among others,"said Minister Tarpeh in a statement released in Monrovia on April 8, 2020.

According to the release, the unit also wants consumers make use of the law by filing complaints arising from their transactions with the business community for an immediate and proper redress in the event of any violation of their rights.

Minister Tarpeh reiterated that the Commerce Ministry is committed to ensuring maximum protection of consumer's rights across the country.

"We wish to commend those who have been working along with the Inspectorate Division of the ministry in exposing these unwarranted acts in the business environment of Liberia," the release stated.

Meanwhile the following hotlines /numbers can be used for those who want to get in touch with the Ministry to register their concerns: Lone Star--9911/Orange-6624/0886559224/0776516171