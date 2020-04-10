Nigeria: COVID-19 Precautions for Older Persons

10 April 2020
Daily Trust (Abuja)
The following are precautions recommended for older persons by the Centre for Decease Control and Protection:

Contact your doctor to ask about getting extra medications (at least a 30 day supply) to have on hand in case there is an outbreak of COVID-19 in your community and you need to stay home for a few weeks.

Be sure you have over-the-counter medicines and medical supplies (e.g., tissues) to treat fever and other symptoms. Many older adults will be able to recover from COVID-19 at home.

Have enough household items and groceries so that you will be comfortable staying home for a few weeks.

Continue to take everyday steps to stay healthy: wash your hands often, do not touch your face, avoid sick people and crowds, and disinfect surfaces.

Stay home as much as possible. Avoid crowds as much as possible.

Consider steps you can take to stay away from other people. This is especially important for people who are at higher risk of getting very sick.

You may feel increased stress during this pandemic. Fear and anxiety can be overwhelming and cause strong emotions. Watch your mental health as well.

