South Africa: MEC Albert Fritz Warning to Illegal Liquor Traders During COVID-19 Lockdown

To date, the Western Cape Liquor Authority (WCLA) have conducted 20 investigations on matters of non-compliance with the national regulations whereby liquor traders sold alcohol during the lockdown period. Of the 20 investigations conducted, 13 will proceed to hearings before the Liquor Licensing Tribunal.

The Minister of Community Safety, Albert Fritz, warns that any liquor vendor operating during the lockdown will be eligible for a fine and may lose their license, subject to an investigation.

As per section 71 (1) of the Western Cape Liquor Act, "The Liquor Licensing Tribunal may grant an interim order suspending a license upon application by an inspector or a designated liquor officer if there is an imminent threat to the health, wellbeing or safety of the public."

Minister Fritz said, "I have requested that the WCLA ensure that any outlet which contravenes the lockdown conditions be liable for a maximum fine of up to R115 610 or have their license revoked permanently, subject to an investigation. It has further been requested that the WCLA join the PROVJOINTS committee and be included in every case were liquor was sold or an arrest was made to better track the original point of sale. I further welcome the resolution taken by PROVJOINTS on 25 March that no alcohol will be returned to any liquor outlet after paying admission of guilt fine."

Minister Fritz added, "I urge members of the public who are aware of the illegal sale of alcohol to immediately report such. Any persons wanting to lodge a complaint or report a contravention of the Regulations can contact the WCLA's Contact Centre on 021 204 9805."

For further clarity on the conditions of lockdown, please see the following FAQs: https://www.westerncape.gov.za/department-of-health/frequently-asked-questions-about-events-and-hospitality