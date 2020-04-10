Sudan: Obeid Hospital Nurses Protest Lack of Medical Safety Equipment

9 April 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Obeid — Nurses at Obeid Hospital, North Kordofa State, staged protest against lack of medical safety equipment and sterilizers within context of the current health situations.

Some nurses mentioned that the protest was staged for non-provision of medical equipment and provocation of the Hospital Director to the nurses along with not responding to their demands.

They said they would not return to work unless the medical equipment re provided and the Hospital's Medical director is held to accountability.

Director-General of Obeid Hospital addressed that protesters and promised provision of the needed equipment and that the medical director of the Hospital would be subjected to investigation, urging nurses to return to work as patients are in need for medical care.

