Sudan: HDP Stages Campaign to Raise Awareness About COVID-19 Pandemic

9 April 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Health Development Program(HDP) with participation of a number of civil society organizations organized a educational campaign about the pandemic of coronavirus targeting the Khartoum State's 7 localities at police station in Al Nozha neighborhood in Khartoum.

Director of HDP in Sudan , Hanadi Hussein said in a statement to SUNA that the campaign, which centered on providing information about symptoms and means of transmission and prevention from the coronavirus disease, has entered its tenth day.

She added that the campaign also included distribution of posters, placards and leaflets about the disease in addition to sterilization through spray pumps, the all detentions and police offices.

Police officials at Al Nozha neighborhood expressed appreciation over roles being carried out by the HDP in raising awareness of members of the communities to curb spread of the virus.

