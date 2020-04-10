Sudan and Egypt Affirm Their Adherence to Washington Track for Filling of Renaissance Dam

9 April 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Sudan and Egypt have affirmed their adherence to Washington's track as reference for the rules of filling and operating the Renaissance Dam and what was agreed upon in this path and the declaration of principles signed between the three countries in the year 2015.

This came during the meeting between the Prime Minister, Dr. Abdalla Hamdouk, and the Egyptian Minister of Irrigation and Water Resources and the Chairman of Intelligence Service, in the presence of the Sudanese Minister of Irrigation and Water Resources and the Director of the General Intelligence Service.

The meeting discussed the developments at the regional arena, the cooperation between Sudan and Egypt in different fields and the developments in the Renaissance Dam dossier.

The meeting also discussed the arrangements for the coming visits of the Prime Minister, Dr. Abdalla Hamdouk, to Cairo and Addis Ababa shortly.

