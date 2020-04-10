Sudan: Jaber Commends Al-Berair Group' Support to Anti-Coronavirus Pandemic Fund

9 April 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — Member of the Sovereign Council and Chairman of Higher Health Emergency Committee Gen. Ibrahim Jaber has lauded support provided by Mua'awia Al- Berair Group to the Anti-COVID-19 Fund.

Having met at the Republican Palace Thursday with delegation of Board of Directors of the Group which was led by Mamoon Saeed Mamoon Al Berair, Jaber praised the Sudanese people's response, contributions and support for warding off the coronavirus pandemic.

Representative of the Group's Board of Directors Mamnoon Saeed Mamoon affirmed in a press statement that the group support comes within the group' social responsibility in support of the national stand of the Sudanese sons within framework of official and people's concerted efforts to pass the current situations the country is experiencing.

He explained the Group has provided 10 million Sudanese pounds in addition to 5kg of soups and disinfections for campaign of sterilization of Khartoum State.

