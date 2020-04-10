Libya: Health Emergency Decides to Sterilize Libya Market in Omdurman

Khartoum — Executive Manager of Umbda Locality in Omdurman, Khartoum State Faisal Hassan Hussein chaired health Emergency Committee meeting on Thursday aims at setting up arrangements of sterilizing Libya and Abuzabad markets to combat coronavirus pandemic.

The meeting stressed implementing arrangements aimed closure of Libya ad Abuzabad markets during next Friday and Saturday in accordance health emergency precaution measures.

The meeting directed officials in charge of the two markets to intensify the clearing operations and remove of waste and garbage besides full sterilization and antiseptic campaign..