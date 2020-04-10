Liberia: President Weah Appoints, Commissions NEC's Commissioners

9 April 2020
Government of Liberia (Monrovia)

The President of the Republic, H.E. Dr. George Manneh Weah, has appointed and commissioned five commissioners of the National Election Commission (NEC).

Those commissioned today, April 9, 2020 were Davidetta Browne Lansanah (co-chair), Cllr. Ernestine Morgan-Awar (member), and Floyd Sayor (member). Others are Barsee Kpankpa (member) and Josephine Kou Gaye (member).

The commissioners were nominated on March 21, 2020 by the Liberian Chief Executive and subsequently confirmed by the honorable Liberian Senate in keeping with the organic laws of the Country.

Meanwhile, President Weah has appointed NEC's Co-chairman, Davidetta Browne Lansanah to act as chairman of the National Election Commission till further notice.

Read the original article on Govt of Liberia.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Government of Liberia. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Govt of Liberia

Most Popular
Health
Nigeria
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
What Happened to Africa's Great Green Wall?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.