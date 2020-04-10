Sudan: Al-Burhan Meets Egyptian Minister of Irrigation and Director of Intelligence

Khartoum — The Head of Sudan Transitional Sovereign Council, Lt-General, Abdul Fattah Al-Burhan met, Thursday, at the Presidential Palace, the Chief of General Intelligence, General, Abbas Kamel and the Egyptian Minister of Irrigation and Water Resources, Dr. Mohammed Abdul Motti.

The meeting discussed the bilateral relations and spheres of joint cooperation, besides, the developments in the regional arena.

The intelligence chief conveyed to the President of the Sovereignty Council the greetings of President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and his wishes to Sudan and its people for all progress and prosperity.