Botswana: Entire Botswana Parliament Under Quarantine After Health Care Worker Test Positive for COVID-19

10 April 2020
Voice of America (Washington, DC)

Botswana said the entire parliament, including the president and speaker, are under a 14-day mandatory quarantine Friday, a day after a health care worker at parliament tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
A government statement said the worker was among the seven new cases of coronavirus in the southern African nation, raising the national tally to 13.
President Eric Masisi had gone back to work in early April after a self-quarantine period following his trip to neighboring Namibia last month. He tested negative for COVID-19 on April 1. Masisi has since declared a state of emergency with initiatives to control the spread of the virus, which claimed the life of one person.

Read the original article on VOA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Voice of America. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: VOA

Most Popular
Health
Nigeria
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
What Happened to Africa's Great Green Wall?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.