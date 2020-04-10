Sudan: Foreign Ministry Welcomes Alliance Initiative for Ceasefire in Yemen

9 April 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has welcomed the initiative of the Alliance to Support Legitimacy in Yemen for a two-week ceasefire all over the Republic of Yemen, which can be extended, in response to the call of the United Nations Secretary-General for a ceasefire and calm, and the call for engaging in direct negotiations between the Yemeni parties to address the outbreak of coronavirus in Yemen.

In a statement it issued Thursday, the ministry called on the Houthi militias to respond to this call by taking the necessary measures to achieve an effective ceasefire and to provide sufficient opportunity for the efforts to confront the coronavirus pandemic and to prevent its spread in Yemen, and to engage seriously with the UN envoy to reach an end to the conflict and a peaceful, comprehensive and sustainable political solution.

The Ministry called on the international community to stand alongside the Yemeni people in order to alleviate the humanitarian and economic crisis, support the efforts made to prepare the environment to combat the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, and to implement programs for reducing the impact of the pandemic on the brotherly Yemeni people.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Health
Nigeria
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
What Happened to Africa's Great Green Wall?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.