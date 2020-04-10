Sudan: Foreign Ministry Welcomes Alliance Initiative for Ceasefire in Yemen

Khartoum — The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has welcomed the initiative of the Alliance to Support Legitimacy in Yemen for a two-week ceasefire all over the Republic of Yemen, which can be extended, in response to the call of the United Nations Secretary-General for a ceasefire and calm, and the call for engaging in direct negotiations between the Yemeni parties to address the outbreak of coronavirus in Yemen.

In a statement it issued Thursday, the ministry called on the Houthi militias to respond to this call by taking the necessary measures to achieve an effective ceasefire and to provide sufficient opportunity for the efforts to confront the coronavirus pandemic and to prevent its spread in Yemen, and to engage seriously with the UN envoy to reach an end to the conflict and a peaceful, comprehensive and sustainable political solution.

The Ministry called on the international community to stand alongside the Yemeni people in order to alleviate the humanitarian and economic crisis, support the efforts made to prepare the environment to combat the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, and to implement programs for reducing the impact of the pandemic on the brotherly Yemeni people.