Sudan: Supporters of Toppled President Demonstrate in Khartoum

Khartoum — A limited demonstration took place in the center of Khartoum, on Thursday, carrying a number of slogans that reject lifting subsidies on goods and call for the fall of the transitional government and improve the living conditions.

The demonstration was called for by a group loyal to the regime ousted dictator, Omar Al-Basher.

The demonstration comes and the country celebrates the first anniversary of the Glorious December Revolution, which removed the totalitarian regime that had ruled the country for 30 years after the martyrs scarified their blood for their country.