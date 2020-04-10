Sudan: New Coronavirus Case Registered

9 April 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Epidemiological reports of the Federal Ministry of Health affirmed, Thursday, the registration of new Coronavirus infection case bringing the total number of the confirmed cases to 15v cases, until, today, Thursday, without registration of deaths, except, the two fatalities which were announced earlier.

The reports said case-15, a Sudanese in his 40s who came from the United Arab Emirates is now receives the necessary medical treatment in the isolation center.

"The total number of the pandemic suspected cases amounted to 238 cases in all isolation centers in Sudan" the report said.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Health
Nigeria
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
What Happened to Africa's Great Green Wall?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.