Sudan: New Coronavirus Case Registered

Khartoum — The Epidemiological reports of the Federal Ministry of Health affirmed, Thursday, the registration of new Coronavirus infection case bringing the total number of the confirmed cases to 15v cases, until, today, Thursday, without registration of deaths, except, the two fatalities which were announced earlier.

The reports said case-15, a Sudanese in his 40s who came from the United Arab Emirates is now receives the necessary medical treatment in the isolation center.

"The total number of the pandemic suspected cases amounted to 238 cases in all isolation centers in Sudan" the report said.