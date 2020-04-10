Sudan: Negotiations Between Government and Revolutionary Front Extended to May

9 April 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Juba — The parties of peace negotiation in Juba, the capital of South Sudan State, have agreed on extension of the negotiation period until May 9, 2020.

The agreement on extension of the negotiation period was signed by the Sudanese Revolutionary Front and the Southern mediation while the agreement text was presented to Sudan government party for signing.

The mediation indicated that, based on the Juba Declaration for confidence-building measures and the prelude for the negotiations signed on September 11, 2019, and the tragic departure of the Sudanese Minister of Defence and head of the Sudan government delegation for the negotiations on the security issues, Lt. Gen. Jamal-Eddin Omer, the mediation and the negotiating parties Committee decided lifting negotiations for a week in mourning for his spirit, and taking into account the critical circumstances the world is facing these days due to the coronavirus pandemic, which is another health threat to all of humanity, and which in turn has disrupted the resumption of negotiations according the schedules set earlier.

The mediation indicated that it resorted to continuing the indirect negotiations in the past days, and since the period that was extended for negotiation from the March 8, 2020 to April 9, 2020 has ended, it was decided by the mediation and the agreement of the negotiating parties that the period of negotiations is to be extended from April 9, 2020 to May 9, 2020.

In a press statement to SUNA, the Secretary General of the Sudanese Revolutionary Front and leader of the Justice and Equality Movement, Dr. Jibril Ibrahim, said that the circumstances of the death of the Minister of Defence and the health conditions of the corona pandemic, which led to the disruption of the negotiation process, have necessitated this extension, adding that the strong will of the parties and their firm desire to reach a comprehensive peace led to the extension of negotiations for one month with the hope that peace would be achieved.

Jibril has referred to endeavors of the negotiation parties and the European Union to continue the negotiations via video conference until the reasons that prevented the government delegation from arriving Juba are gone.

