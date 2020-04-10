Uganda: No New Coronavirus Cases Today As Museveni Video Breaks Internet

Uganda has recorded no new coronavirus cases on Thursday after all the 338 samples tested negative at the Uganda Virus Research Institute according to a press statement from the ministry of Health.

Yesterday, Wednesday, Uganda registered one new case after recording no new cases on Monday and Tuesday. The national tally still remains at 53 cases.

The statement for Dr Henry Mwebesa, the director-general Health Services at the ministry of Health, said they are considering discharging 3 patients from the hospital after testing negative twice completing treatment.

Currently, there 20 coronavirus patients at Mulago hospital, 31 at Entebbe Grade B hospital while Adjumani and Hoima hospitals have one patient each. 538 people are under institutional quarantine and 571 contacts to the confirmed cases under follow up. A cumulative total of 3,862 samples have so far been tested.

Worldwide, France and USA recorded more than 1,000 deaths each in the last 24 hours. USA registered 1,326 new deaths, 20527 new cases while France had 1341 new deaths.

There were 4,799 new cases in the UK and 881 new deaths on Thursday. In Italy, there were 4,344 new cases and 610 new deaths while Spain registered 4204 new cases and 446 new deaths. Belgium had 4226 new cases and 283 new deaths. Algeria registered 30 new deaths and 94 new cases.

Morocco recorded 4 new deaths and 99 new cases while Tunisia, Burkina Faso, and Kenya all recorded a single death each. South Africa registered 89 new cases, Mauritius 41 new cases and 30 new cases in Guinea.

MUSEVENI'S WORKOUT VIDEO BREAKS INTERNET

Meanwhile, Uganda President Yoweri Museveni's indoor workout video has gone viral. Museveni, 75, while addressing the nation over the coronavirus pandemic on Wednesday, advised Ugandans to start working out from indoors so as to observe social distancing rather than going to the streets.

This came after images emerged showing multitudes of Ugandans going to the streets on the pretext of working despite lockdown and social distancing guidelines. While banning outdoor exercising, Museveni promised to record a demonstration video on how to workout from home.

"Sometimes, I return late in the night when Mama Janet is sleeping and I start running in the house. No more exercising in public. I'II record a video of myself and show you tomorrow how you can exercise in your room," Museveni said on Wednesday.

He first released 'teaser' still pictures doing pushups in his expansive office - leading to some Ugandans to question if the aging president could manage to work out as he promised.

Moments later when he released a video jogging across his office and doing 30 pushups, many Africans in Kenya, Nigeria, Ethiopia, South Africa, Zimbabwe etc challenged their presidents to do the same. The video was also picked up by international media including the BBC, Aljazeera, AP, CGTN among others. The video has been liked and retweeted thousands of times

Yesterday, I discouraged people who have been jogging in groups, exposing themselves to risk amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. You do not have to go outdoors to exercise. Here is my demonstration of how you can exercise indoors and stay safe. pic.twitter.com/Ulbj6vGOYQ

-- Yoweri K Museveni (@KagutaMuseveni) April 9, 2020