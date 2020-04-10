South Africa: De Lille v Cape Town Revisited - Political Schisms Over Land and Personalities Resurface in Lockdown Crisis

analysis

A war of words in email exchanges and public statements between the national government, the Western Cape provincial administration and the City of Cape Town over the urgent relocation of refugees in Cape Town seems to be heating up. Former city mayor, Patricia de Lille, now Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure, is going head to head with her former Democratic Alliance colleagues.

The simmering animosity between Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Patricia de Lille and the City of Cape Town surfaced in the public domain this week. There have been previous confrontations, more recently over Cape Town's water crisis.

Now, another crisis is unfolding - this time at the Wingfield military base and at a City-owned site in Bellville known as Paint City - involving a group of refugees who had been living in the Central Methodist Church in the city's Greenmarket Square.

De Lille and Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi are in one corner and the City of Cape Town in the other. Caught in the middle are dozens of refugees with nowhere else to go.

Tensions erupted on 6 April when the two Cabinet ministers released a joint statement claiming that City of Cape Town officials were...