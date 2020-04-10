South Africa: Murder During Lockdown - Teen Girl Slain, Allegedly Raped

9 April 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Bheki C. Simelane

A family is reeling after their young niece and cousin was found murdered after being reported missing.

A Dobsonville, Soweto, family is devastated following the brutal murder and alleged rape of their 14-year-old cousin and niece.

Siphiwe Sibeko, a Grade 9 Aurora Girls pupil was reported missing by family members in the early hours of Saturday 4 April. Her body was found on Monday 6 April in Snake Park near Dobsonville.

Police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele said, "Intelligence-driven information led to the arrest of a 22-year-old man who is suspected to be one of the killers of a 14-year-old girl from Soweto. The teen was reported missing and later found killed in Snake Park, Dobsonville on 6 April."

Siphiwe, described by her aunt Bongekile Phakathi as sweet, respectful and bright, went missing after she failed to return from a nearby shop where she had gone to buy eggs.

Phakathi said after she returned from reporting at the police station with her daughters in the early hours of Saturday morning, her daughters told her they would not be able to sleep knowing their cousin was somewhere out there, probably unsafe.

"They suggested we all post the news of her missing on...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily Maverick

Most Popular
Health
Nigeria
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
What Happened to Africa's Great Green Wall?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.