South Africa: Murder During Lockdown - Teen Girl Slain, Allegedly Raped

A family is reeling after their young niece and cousin was found murdered after being reported missing.

A Dobsonville, Soweto, family is devastated following the brutal murder and alleged rape of their 14-year-old cousin and niece.

Siphiwe Sibeko, a Grade 9 Aurora Girls pupil was reported missing by family members in the early hours of Saturday 4 April. Her body was found on Monday 6 April in Snake Park near Dobsonville.

Police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele said, "Intelligence-driven information led to the arrest of a 22-year-old man who is suspected to be one of the killers of a 14-year-old girl from Soweto. The teen was reported missing and later found killed in Snake Park, Dobsonville on 6 April."

Siphiwe, described by her aunt Bongekile Phakathi as sweet, respectful and bright, went missing after she failed to return from a nearby shop where she had gone to buy eggs.

Phakathi said after she returned from reporting at the police station with her daughters in the early hours of Saturday morning, her daughters told her they would not be able to sleep knowing their cousin was somewhere out there, probably unsafe.

"They suggested we all post the news of her missing on...