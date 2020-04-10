South Africa: Epicentre Gauteng - Prepare for the Worst - Makhura

analysis

Covid-19 screening has increased rapidly in Gauteng, South Africa's epicentre of the pandemic, but Premier David Makhura has warned that the response must be redoubled as the worst may be yet to come.

Almost 27,000 people have been screened for Covid-19 in Gauteng since 31 March 2020 as the government has trained thousands of community healthcare workers to visit areas with high levels of exposure and vulnerability to the virus, Premier David Makhura announced on Thursday.

Gauteng continues to have the most number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in South Africa. According to figures released by Health Minister Zweli Mkhize on 8 April 2020, there were 782 confirmed cases in Gauteng, which is 42% of the country's total of 1,845.

There have been three Covid-19-related deaths in the province, all males, aged 49, 52 and 79. Two patients are in intensive care units (ICU) in the public sector and five are in ICU in the private sector.

Makhura said of the 26,841 people screened for the virus since 31 March 2020, 440 displayed symptoms and were referred for testing.

Makhura said 8,005 of the province's 9,000 community healthcare workers had already been trained to conduct screening since President Cyril Ramaphosa had...