Liberia: Farming Operations Exempted in Lockdown Counties

10 April 2020
Liberian Observer (Monrovia)
By George Harris

Says President George Weah in State of Emergency declaration

Farmers and other people working along the food-value chain in Montserrado, Margibi, Nimba and Grand Kru counties will continue business as usual during a 14-day lockdown restriction. The lockdown is expected to take effect as of Friday, April 10.

President George M. Weah, who declared the State of Emergency Wednesday, April 8 when he addressed the nation about his government's plan for containing the novel Coronavirus, said that people that are involved in the production, distribution, and marketing of food in the four surveillance counties are exempted from the "stay home" restriction.

"Also exempted from these restrictions are: (a) production, distribution, and marketing of food, beverages, pharmaceuticals, and medicine; (b) environmental and sanitation activities; ( c) members of the security forces assigned to lawful duties; (d) essential staffs of electricity, water, telecommunications, banking, and hotels, and (e) the staff of fuel stations," the President noted in his address to the nation.

The President, however, instructed the Ministry of Internal Affairs to engage the leadership of marketing associations in the lockdown counties to make satisfactory arrangements about the operation of markets during the 14 days. This, he said during his speech, is to ensure the observance of social distancing and enhanced hygiene protocols.

It is believed that the measure would maintain the availability of food in lockdown counties while the nation continues its fight against the Coronavirus which has already infected 31 people and has claimed 4 lives.

But the affordability and access to food, particularly for the vulnerable population, remains of high concern as the Coronavirus crisis continues.

The West African state has been fighting the virus since March 16, when the executive director of the Environmental Protection Agency, Nathaniel Blama, contracted the virus. Blama has since recovered.

Read the original article on Observer.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Liberian Observer. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Observer

Don't Miss
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
What Happened to Africa's Great Green Wall?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.