South Africa: Masks and COVID-19 - What the Recent (Fledgling) Science Says

To mask or not to mask, that is the question. All leading consensus is clear - N95 surgical masks must be reserved for frontline health workers. But what about homemade cloth masks? Read on...

Despite repeated advice from the World Health Organisation that wearing a face mask to protect against Covid-19 is necessary only for health workers who are in direct and prolonged contact with people who are infected with the virus, humans everywhere are clamouring for just about any version of a face mask available. Flimsy disposable paper masks, construction workers' masks, and, more recently, cloth masks or scarves or bandannas, are filling the gap, in the absence of commercially available surgical N95 masks, which the New York Times recently described as "perhaps the most sought after product on the planet".

And with good reason - they are in radically short supply the world over, which is possibly why the World Health Organisation and several governments have policies discouraging the use of face masks for all but frontline health workers. Encouraging them for the general public would place additional strain on an already unbearably stretched global market for personal protective equipment.

But in many countries, this policy has shifted...