Zimbabwe: Pepfar Injects USD$150,000 Towards Zim COVID-19 Fight

Photo: Pixabay
...
10 April 2020
263Chat (Harare)
By Shorai Murwira

The United States, through the U.S. President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief (or PEPFAR), is using at least USD$150,000 to boost Zimbabwe's fight against COVID-19 prevention measures.

The program will be implemented through its three clinical partners, OPHID, I-TECH and ZACH.

"This PEPFAR funding includes the purchase of soap, buckets, hand washing stations and hand sanitizer for supported facilities, and the reproduction of COVID-19 communication materials to be shared at supported facilities and through faith and community networks around Zimbabwe," the organisation said.

PLHIV who are not on treatment or virally suppressed may be at greater risk of developing severe symptoms of COVID-19.

According to PEPFAR, people living with HIV and Aids need to take precautions, including keeping at least three-months supply of ARVs in their homes, washing hands frequently, practicing social spacing and avoiding others who are sick.

PEPFAR's efforts to support the response to the COVID-19 pandemic is aimed at ensuring that PLHIV have the best possible outcomes within the context of over-stretched healthcare systems.

These funds are in addition to the United States Agency for International Development (USAID)'s $470,000 contribution to the World Health Organization to support Zimbabwe's fight against COVID 19, announced on March 27, 2020.

Since 1980, the United States has provided over $1 billion in health assistance to strengthen health systems, so that Zimbabweans can live longer, healthier lives.

Read the original article on 263Chat.

More on This
In Zimbabwe, Lack of Tests Sparks Fear COVID-19 Goes Undetected
AfDB Unveils $10 Billion Response Facility to Curb COVID-19
Zimbabwe a Hunger Hotspot, Says World Food Programme
All Hands on Deck as Zimbabwe Tackles Spread of COVID-19
COVID-19 Crisis Is the Time to Ease Sanctions on Zimbabwe - UN
Zimbabwe Goes Into 21-Day Lockdown to Combat Spread of COVID-19
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: 263Chat

Most Popular
Health
Nigeria
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
What Happened to Africa's Great Green Wall?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.