Liberia: Rep. Koffa Donates 19k 45kva Generator to Grand Kru County Referral Hospital to Boost Electricity

Grand Kru County — Grand Kru County District #2 Representative, Cllr. J. Fonati Koffa has donated a 45kva generator to the only referral hospital in Grand Kru County -- the Rally Town Hospital -- to boost electricity in the fight against COVID 19.

The generator cost about US$19,000.

Grand Kru County is one of the four counties that has been issued further stringent measures, for residents to stay at home for 14 days, beginning Friday, April 10 in the 21 days' State of Emergency. The other counties include Montserrado, Margibi and Nimba.

"I further announce, under this State of Emergency, that all 15 counties in the Republic of Liberia are hereby quarantined from 11:59 p.m. on Friday, April 10, 2020, until further notice. movements between counties are sstrictly prohibited. No person shall be permitted to enter or leave or in any way cross the borders of any county into any other county, except for Montserrado County and Margibi County which are quarantined as a single unit," President George M. Weah said on Wednesday.

In a statement from the Office of Grand Kru County District #2 Representative, dated April 8, the donation comes on the heel of a persistent appeal from the County Health Officer (CHO), Dr Sianna Jackson.

"We are grateful to boost electricity at our county's only referral hospital and we are making arrangements for my team to transport the 45 Kva generator to Grand Kru County," Rep. Koffa said.

In response, Dr. Jallah said, "We want to continuously thank Rep. Koffa for his support to the county, most especially the Rally Time Hospital."

Meanwhile, in a bid to prevent the spread of coronavirus in Grand Kru County, Rep. Koffa, as Chairman of the Sports Steering and Mobilization Committees, has made a formal request to the Chairman and members of the Grand Kru Legislative Caucus to assist the County team in the COVID-19 fight.

Rep. Koffa maintained it will be ideal to use the winners of the 2019/2020 to join the fight against COVID 19 through whatever means to educate our people on the deadly virus.

"We have also appealed that allocation of the L$750,000 Liberian dollars received by the county authorities from gate intakes in the County meet be turned over to the County authorities and the COVID-19 Task Force for use in the combat of the pandemic," Rep. Koffa averred.

It added: " Let it be known, as a legal luminary, we will apply all legal protocols in the procurement processes."

The press release further said: "We need all hands on deck, every swift, decisive action is currently more prevalent than ever to stop the spread of coronavirus as effectively as possible."

"Let's continue to share potentially lifesaving measures and roll out ideas and initiatives to keep our county safe, at large, Liberia. Stay safe!"