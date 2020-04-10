Liberia: Afell Joins COVID-19 Fight Conscientizes Clients, Others to Adhere to Health Protocols

Monrovia — The Association of Female Lawyers of Liberia (AFELL) has joined the fight to stop the spread of coronavirus in the country.

In a statement issued Tuesday, April 7, 2020, the President of AFELL, Atty. Vivian Neal said AFELL was joining the National Campaign to create awareness for her many clients especially, the women and children of Liberia that the coronavirus is real and is in Liberia.

The AFELL boss said her organization is appealing to everyone to take the disease seriously because it is deadly and anyone can get infected. "However, the good news is that we can prevent ourselves from being infected and stop the coronavirus disease from spreading" a release quotes Atty. Neal.

Meanwhile, AFELL wants everyone to follow the protocols by frequently washing their hands with soap and clean water very well for at least 20 seconds.

Other procedures include avoid touching your eyes, nose, mouth. Avoid going to crowded places such as parties, wedding and funeral among others.

The release further said "If you should go out please keep six feet distance between yourself and the next person. If you don't have any important reason to go out please stay at home. To parents, please watch out for your children so they don't get infected as well. Keep them indoors."

"Mothers who must go to the markets to sell or purchase food on a daily basis, please leave the children home with trusted persons since the markets are overcrowded," the release added.

The organization also reminded Liberians to be aware of some common symptoms of the virus such as, fever, persistent coughing or dry cough, sore throat, difficulty in breathing or shortness of breath, among others.

AFELL, therefore, calls on all to cooperate with government by adhering to health protocols to avoid the spread of the virus.

"Report every suspected case and cooperate with the contact tracers from the Ministry of Health and the National Public Health Institute of Liberia.

Together we can all fight this disease," AFELL added.

