Liberia: Hawa Evelyn Sherman Knuckles Has Died

10 April 2020
Liberian Observer (Monrovia)

The Knuckles, Sherman & Coleman families are deeply saddened to announce the home going in her 74th year of our beloved mother, grandmother & sister, Mrs. Hawa Evelyn Sherman Knuckles. This heartbreaking loss occurred on Friday, April 3, 2020 after a protracted illness.

She was predeceased by her husband, the late Willis DeFrancis Knuckles, Jr. in 2014. She was predeceased by both parents, the late Varney & Virginia Sherman, and by her four siblings, John Feweh, G. Fole, Frederic Kahn Tamu, and Mietta Virginia.

She leaves to mourn her loss, her children, Hawa-Ellen, Willis III & Marie, and Ethel Virginia (E.V.), her grandchildren, Samuel Willis and Nala Myriam. She also leaves to mourn her loss, her maternal aunt, Miranda Sonii, and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral Arrangements will be announced later.

This announcement was brought in by Hawa-Ellen Knuckles, Willis D. Knuckles III & Ethel V. Knuckles, children of the deceased.

