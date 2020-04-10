Sudan: Two Displaced Abducted, Bus Passengers Robbed in Central Darfur

Turr / Nierteti — Unknown gunmen briefly kidnapped two displaced men in Turr in Central Darfur on Thursday. A woman was wounded during the following protest demonstration. On Wednesday, a man was injured in an armed robbery near Nierteti.

Speaking to Radio Dabanga, Adam Okar reported that a group of armed men riding on motorcycles intercepted El Faki Adam and Abdallah Ismail in the area east of Turr.

"The displaced men were on their way from Jebel Marra to their camp in Turr," Okar said. "An army force, together with a local search team, traced the bandits. They managed to free Adam and Ismail, and arrest the kidnappers."

After the kidnap, people in Turr took to the streets, in protest against the repeated attacks by militants in the area.

After the protesters blocked the Turr-Nyala road with stones and burning tires, they marched to the Turr army garrison.

"The protesters demanded the perpetrators to be handed to them," the source said. "They threw stones to the garrison commander when he wanted to address them, which prompted the army to open fire on the crowd."

Azza Hasan was wounded. She was transferred to Nierteti Hospital. The incident was reported to the Unified Police of Nierteti.

Armed robbery

On Wednesday, Ahmed Ibrahim was injured in an attack on a passenger's vehicle in the vicinity of Nierteti.

Adam Okar told Radio Dabanga that a group of seven gunmen stopped a commercial vehicle at gunpoint in the area of Goz Matta. The vehicle was on its way from Kass to Kabkabiya.

"After the attackers severely beat the driver and his assistant, they seized telephones, blankets, sacks of sugar, other baggage items, and fled," he reported.

