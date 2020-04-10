Kenya: Mass Exodus Looms at Gor Mahia

Gor Mahia are on the verge of losing four key senior players.

Nation Sport has established that the four are no longer interested in playing for Gor Mahia and intent to leave the club at the end of this season.

The four, who spoke on condition of anonymity for fear of being victimised while still under contract and with the season yet to end, said their decision would not change even if Gor Mahia secured a major shirt sponsor.

The players said they were fed up with Gor Mahia repeatedly failing to meet its financial obligation to the squad members and it was better for them to look for greener pastures.

"It has been tough at Gor Mahia since the sponsorship of SportPesa ended. I can't blame the club management for the current financial woes but as a player, I have dependents whom I have to look after. I have bills to pay," said the players.

They also blamed Gor Mahia officials for "abandoning the club and leaving all the management burden to the chairman Ambrose Rachier" who has been struggling to ensure they are paid, however little money it is.

"Personally, if all goes well I will leave but am indebted to the chairman who has been there for us during hard times. I am not afraid to say that other officials have abandoned us in time of need. Whenever there is an issue, we are always told to talk to the chairman who sometimes gets to us personally and assists. We are grateful for that," said one of the players.

GLORY DAYS

They called on the government to chip in and financially assist community-based clubs like Gor and AFC Leopards so that they can return back to their glory days.

They wondered how money from the Sport Fund was now being channelled to other functions yet sportspeople were going hungry and begging for food.

The Kenyan Premier League is currently suspended following a government ban on public gatherings in a bid to stop the spread of the coronavirus pandemic that has already caused the death of seven people in the country.

With no action, no source of income and a season in limbo, many KPL clubs remain hard pressed to pay their contracted players.

Fifa on Tuesday proposed that contracts of players be extended until such time that the season does actually end.

Fifa, in the same communication, encouraged clubs and players to work together to find agreements and solutions during the period when football is suspended.

Nation Sport understands that Tanzanian giants Azam and Young Africans are keen on the services of three of the four players who want out.

The other player said he has been in negotiating with Tunisian giants Esperance.

Yanga SC and Simba have lately been raiding K'Ogalo's camp for fresh talent.

Former K'Ogalo stars Francis Kahata and Meddie Kagera signed for Simba in 2019 and 2018 respectively while Ivorian striker Yikpe Ghislain, who played for less than a season at K'Ogalo, left for Yanga amid financial tribulation at the 18-time Kenyan Premier League champions last December.