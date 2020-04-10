Zimbabwe: Zim Faces Food Crisis As Donors Shift Focus to COVID-19

10 April 2020
263Chat (Harare)
By Kudzanai Gerede

Zimbabwe faces severe food shortages in months ahead, as global humanitarian funding is shifting focus towards the fight against the novel coronavirus pandemic, 263Chat has established.

The United Nations humanitarian arm, World Food Program (WFP), a major player in feeding vulnerable households this week announced that it is experiencing funding problems to meet its monthly targets since beginning of the year.

It announced that it is in urgent need of US 130 million to feed Zimbabwe's 4.3 million people who are acutely food insecure till August with US 472 million needed up to December.

"WFP is planning to assist 4.1 million people in April, although insufficient funding has prevented it to achieving the monthly targets since the turn of the year. In March it reached 3.7 million of the most vulnerable Zimbabweans," WFP said in a statement.

Zimbabwe is facing a severe food shortages following a massive drought that hampered food production this year.

The situation has been worsened an economic crisis already biting its vulnerable population.

With WFP having identified 4.3 million people as acutely food insecure, it further reported that the total number of people in need of food assistance in the country stands at 7.7 million, around half the entire population.

"With unprecedented hyperinflation having pushed the prices of staples beyond the reach of most Zimbabweans, increasingly desperate families are eating less, selling off precious belongings and going into debt," it added.

Covid-19 threatens to exacerbate Zimbabwe's economic and hunger crises, drastically affecting lives in both urban and rural areas, analysts have warned.

This comes amid growing shift towards funding of health care systems to combat the spread of the virus.

Analysts have also alluded to the fact that the worst hit areas by the Coronavirus are the major global economic powers which are the sources of donor funds and this is expected to affect humanitarian assistance to donor dependant countries such as Zimbabwe.

The global economy is the expected to shrink moreso the fragile economy of Zimbabwe, leaving the cash-strapped government further incapacitated to assist its citizens.

Government has however been disbursing electronic cash transfers to the vulnerable, but observers say the 200 RTGS disbursed to targeted families remains far short of adequately feeding them in this hyperinflationary environment.

Read the original article on 263Chat.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 263Chat. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: 263Chat

Most Popular
Health
Nigeria
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
What Happened to Africa's Great Green Wall?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.