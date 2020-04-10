Tanzania: Village Head in Pccb Hands for 80,000/ - Bribe

THE Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB) in Katavi Region has cornered Igagala village chairman, Lawrence Shilla (56) for allegedly soliciting and receiving 80,000/- bribe from a scrap metal dealer.

It was further alleged that the suspect received the amount at Mpanda ndogo Ward in Tanganyika District so that he would allow him run his business in the area.

According to Katavi Regional Acting PCCB Commander, Mr John Hunja the suspect was caught red-handed receiving the bribe in his office at around 9:00 pm.

He said Mr Shilla had sent his village vigilante guards to arrest the trader and demanded the money to buy his freedom.

"The suspect instructed the militiamen to squeeze and threaten the trader to pay a levy of 80,000/- short of that his property would go to the local authority," he pointed out.

It was further alleged that while at the local village office, the trader's bicycle and some metal scraps were confiscated to force him part with 80,000/-, which the village head pocketed.

"It was while pocketing the money with no any receipt of the payment at 9:00 pm still in his office that the officers from anti-corruption interrupted and arrested him," said Mr Hunja.

He said that the suspect will be taken to court for allegedly violating Section 15 (1)(a) of Prevention and Combating of Corruption Act no 11 of the year 2007 .