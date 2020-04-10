Tanzania: Village Head in Pccb Hands for 80,000/ - Bribe

10 April 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Peti Siyame, in Mpanda

THE Prevention and Combating of Corruption Bureau (PCCB) in Katavi Region has cornered Igagala village chairman, Lawrence Shilla (56) for allegedly soliciting and receiving 80,000/- bribe from a scrap metal dealer.

It was further alleged that the suspect received the amount at Mpanda ndogo Ward in Tanganyika District so that he would allow him run his business in the area.

According to Katavi Regional Acting PCCB Commander, Mr John Hunja the suspect was caught red-handed receiving the bribe in his office at around 9:00 pm.

He said Mr Shilla had sent his village vigilante guards to arrest the trader and demanded the money to buy his freedom.

"The suspect instructed the militiamen to squeeze and threaten the trader to pay a levy of 80,000/- short of that his property would go to the local authority," he pointed out.

It was further alleged that while at the local village office, the trader's bicycle and some metal scraps were confiscated to force him part with 80,000/-, which the village head pocketed.

"It was while pocketing the money with no any receipt of the payment at 9:00 pm still in his office that the officers from anti-corruption interrupted and arrested him," said Mr Hunja.

He said that the suspect will be taken to court for allegedly violating Section 15 (1)(a) of Prevention and Combating of Corruption Act no 11 of the year 2007 .

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Health
Nigeria
Coronavirus
Business
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Will Nigeria's Lockdown Be Extended as COVID-19 Cases Rise?
South Africa Threatens to Arrest Nigeria's Pastor Chris
How Many People Have Died From COVID-19 in Africa?
Updates - African Countries With Confirmed COVID-19 Cases
Who's Buying the Biggest Guns in East Africa?
What Happened to Africa's Great Green Wall?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.