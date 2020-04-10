Botswana: War Registers Seven GBV Incidents

Maun — Women Against Rape (WAR) has registered seven incidents of gender based violence (GBV).

Executive director of the Maun-based organisation, Ms Peggy Ramaphane, said in an interview that they were expecting the number of GBV incidents to rise in the extreme soicial distancing period because some people were not used to being in confined places with their families.

She said the incidents were recorded in April 5-8, adding that they ranged from emotional, sexual and physical abuses.

Ms Ramaphane said three of the cases were from Letlhakane in Boteti Sub-district while the remaining four were from Ngamiland District, Shashemooke, Gabane and Metsimotlhabe.

Ms Ramaphane said they managed to refer the affected persons to social workers in their respective areas so that they could be easily assisted.

She pointed out that children were vulnerable when their families experienced such incidents.

Ms Ramaphane noted that they had engaged other organizations such as Women Shelter in Gaborone, Child Line and other stakeholders across the country to join forces to deal with the situation.

WAR has only two shelters in Maun and Gaborone and stated that they would need more accommodation facilities.

Ms Ramaphane further appreciated that some lodge owners in Maun had pledged rooms to the district commissioner to be used as quarantines for COVID-19 suspects hoping that some facilities would be allocated to WAR.

She stressed the need for all to come on board and continue with pledges as relief measures through DCs office to augment government efforts.

Most families, she said were currently going through a hard time since some were economically challenged and hd no access to basics such as food.

<i>Source : BOPA</i>